Black Lives Matter Tells The Utah Jazz to Change Their Racist Name

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 17 August 2020

image for Black Lives Matter Tells The Utah Jazz to Change Their Racist Name
The Jazz were originally named the Utah Beboppers.

CHICAGO – (Sports Trivia) - A spokesperson for BLM has informed the owner of the Utah Jazz, Gail Miller, that they want her to change the team name, which is as offensively racist to blacks, as the name redskins is to Apaches, Comanches, and Kickapoos.

Mrs. Miller replied that she will not change the name, because it is about as racist, derogatory, or even offensive, as the names of other NBA teams like the Magic, the Cavaliers, or the Gazelles.

The Jazz owner pointed out that the name Jazz actually honors the more than 27,000 black jazz artists of America.

The BLM spokesperson, identified as LaShon Keymoomba Jefferson, told her that she only says that because she is a white privileged woman with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a bit of cellulite on her upper thighs.

She was then told that, if she really wants to honor the black jazz artists of America, then she’ll change the team name to the Utah Rappers, the Utah Hip-Hoppers, or the Utah Wokes.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BasketballBlack Lives MatterNBAUtah Jazz

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more