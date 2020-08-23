The NBA is Planning on Going to a Smaller Basketball

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) - The commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver, is planning on adopting a smaller basketball.

He informed the sports media that ball experts have suggested that, by going to a smaller ball, it will cut down on the germs by as much as 42%.

Silver said that, in these times of the Coronavirus pandemic, every possible precaution had to be taken, including trying to find ways for the players not to sweat so much.

He remarked that he and his assistant, Gretchen Dindotty, 27, are presently meeting with a representative with the Right Guard Deodorant Corporation to see about developing a special extra strong deodorant that will totally prevent players from sweating, and thus releasing thousands of C-19 germs.

Denver Nuggets player Bol Bol recently texted the commissioner and asked him to please step up the deodorant process, because there are some players whose b.o. (body odor) is strong enough to put a hippo to sleep.