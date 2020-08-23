The NBA is Planning on Going to a Smaller Basketball

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 23 August 2020

image for The NBA is Planning on Going to a Smaller Basketball
LeBron James says he likes the idea of a smaller ball since it will be much easier to pass.

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) - The commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver, is planning on adopting a smaller basketball.

He informed the sports media that ball experts have suggested that, by going to a smaller ball, it will cut down on the germs by as much as 42%.

Silver said that, in these times of the Coronavirus pandemic, every possible precaution had to be taken, including trying to find ways for the players not to sweat so much.

He remarked that he and his assistant, Gretchen Dindotty, 27, are presently meeting with a representative with the Right Guard Deodorant Corporation to see about developing a special extra strong deodorant that will totally prevent players from sweating, and thus releasing thousands of C-19 germs.

Denver Nuggets player Bol Bol recently texted the commissioner and asked him to please step up the deodorant process, because there are some players whose b.o. (body odor) is strong enough to put a hippo to sleep.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Adam SilverBasketballDenver NuggetsNBA

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more