An Amazing Little Seven-Year-Old Girl Makes 317 Three-Pointers in a Row

Friday, 14 August 2020

image for An Amazing Little Seven-Year-Old Girl Makes 317 Three-Pointers in a Row
Yoseema and her daddy, who says she's just a typical little 7-year-old girl who can knock down 3-pointers with no effort.

GUACAMOLE GROVE, California – (Sports Satire) - CBS Sports is reporting that a little seven-year-old girl has astounded the sports world by making 317 three-pointers in a row, at a charity event for the Black Cats Matter animal organization.

The event was held at the Guacamole Grove High School basketball arena, and little Yoseema Fritz easily beat out the other 16 contestants, who included high school superstar Brenda Mittymill, 18, who stands 6 foot 6.

The tiny little 4 foot 4 shooter was awarded the first place trophy, a check for $12,000, and a pair of NBA basketball shoes that were signed by Los Angeles Clippers superstar, Kawhi Leonard.

When asked by CBS Sports how she got so darn good, she smiled politely and said that she was taught by her 98-year-old grandmother, Beulah Zula Jackson.

Yoseema was asked if she wanted to play professional basketball one day. She thought about it for a moment, and answered that when she grows up she wants to be a professional lady wrestler.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

