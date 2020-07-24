The Washington Redskins New Name is The Washington Football Team (For Now)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Funny News) – The no-longer-a-racist owner of the NFL Washington team, Danny Snyder, has just announced that he has made a decision regarding the new team name.

“Stressy” Snyder told the sports media that his decision is that he had not decided on the new nickname yet.

The reporters let out a collective “WTF?”

Snyder said that “TF” is that he has just been too busy with other important business matters to spend more than about 15-or-so minutes per day pondering the new name.

He said that he owns five apartment complexes that all need work done to their air conditioning systems, since, lately, the temperature has been hovering in the neighborhood of 107 degrees.

He also revealed that his chain of nail salons are all running low on nail polish remover, which he attributes to the scandalous Nail Polish Remover Scandal.

Snyder pointed out that, for now, his NFL team will simply be known as the Washington Football Team.

Many of the reporters stated that the new name kinda, sorta half-sucks. He said, be that as it may, he is the owner, just like Trump is the president, and, as such, they both can do whatever the hell they each want to do. Period. End of story. Bye, Felicia!

Meanwhile, some reporters are hearing rumors that Snyder will be changing the uniform colors from burgundy and gold, to pink and lavender.