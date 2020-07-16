The Houston Astros Have Decided To Change Their Uniform Colors

HOUSTON – The Astros organization recently told The Sports Mirror, they feel they've finally fallen back into the good graces with their fans, their non-fans, and the umpires union.

An Astros spokesperson stated that the owner, John “Whooping” Crane, after meeting with the board members, the manager, the coaches, four of the players, and 607 fans, will be making some changes.

In an effort to jump on the patriotic bandwagon, the team will be changing their team uniform colors from navy blue, maroon, orange, and white, to red, white, and blue.

The team will also be going from the standard cream-colored crotch cups to a new more colorful red, white, and blue color member protector.

Team manager, Dusty “Bread” Baker, told the sports media that they are still trying to get permission from the MLB commissioner to change their balls to the tri-patriotic colors as well.

In A Related Story – Superstar second baseman, Jose Altuve, said that he is donating part of his salary to the Black Lives Matter organization, as well as to the Sports Lives Matter movement.