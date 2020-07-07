The Nation’s Leading Atheist Group Demands That The Los Angeles Angels Change Their Name

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 7 July 2020

The Los Angeles Angels organization has said that they will give any BLM member a 50% discount on game tickets.

LOS ANGELES – The North American Atheist Alliance has texted the Los Angeles Angels baseball organization, and is insisting that they change the team name immediately, if not sooner.

NAAA director Lucifer “Beelzebub” McConnell, stated that 9% of the citizens of the USA are atheists, and their voice must be listened to or else they will march, burn, loot, and do all kinds of devilish shit.

The Anti-Atheist Fraternity countered by saying that all baseball-hating atheists can pack up their non-biblical stuff and return to Nazi Germany.

The Los Angeles Angels have made it very clear that the team name will be changed whenever King Donald the 1st stops lying, which could be when “Tweeter Trump” turns 97.

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball spokesman, Guyler P. Monticello, stated that MLB totally supports the Los Angeles Angels organization, and they’ve decided to ban all atheists from attending any professional baseball games in the future.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

