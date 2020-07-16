The Golden State Warriors Promise Their Devoted Fans That Their Nickname Will Soon be History

OAKLAND, California – Many political and sports enthusiasts will agree that the city of Oakland probably has more protesters than any other city in the entire nation.

In fact, the city council recently adopted a new city slogan: Come to Oakland, We Promise You That The Protesters and the Looters Won’t Bother You.

The Golden State Warriors NBA team has really fallen from grace due to the vast amount of injuries, the attitude of the team television announcers, and the fact that the parking lot fee has gone up 600%.

One devoted fan said that he will not be attending any more games.

He stated that he and his wife have decided that they will take the parking lot money, and use it to buy things like food, medicine, clothes, and flamingo food for their three pet Finnish Flamingos.

The Warriors organization has promised their fans that if they do not change their team nickname by October 1, they will give every fan a 95% discount on home game tickets.

Oakland coach, Steve Kerr, a man who hates President Trump even more than Gregg Popovich and Kathy Griffin hate him, commented that his personal favorite nickname is The Golden State Tsunamis.