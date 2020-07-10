The NBA Now Says That The Balls May Not Be Bouncing Like They Had Planned

NEW YORK CITY – The commissioner of the NBA has just put out some bad news for pro basketball hungry fans.

Adam Silver told Sports Balls Illustrated that because of the Coronavirus numbers on the rise, the NBA season may be scrapped.

One die-hard fan, Solomon Seedhouse, of Queens, remarked that he would divorce his wife of 29 years, if it was between her and the NBA season opening up.

His wife reportedly told him that basketball or not, she is filing for divorce on grounds that his balls have now become more like baby peas.

Commissioner Silver said that he would rather kiss Whoopi Goldberg on the mouth than cancel the season.

When Goldberg learned of his comment, she replied that old “Swizzle Stick” is so damn ugly, that even an anaconda snake wouldn’t eat him.

So, for now, it’s a matter of waiting and seeing, if the balls will bounce or not.