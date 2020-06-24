LeBron James of The Los Angeles Lakers Has Said That He Supports the Black Lives Matter Movement 101%

CLEVELAND – The top basketball player in the NBA was back in his hometown, visiting a cousin, Toby "Mr. Meat" Stuyvesant, who just opened up a barbecue restaurant named the Sweet Sultry Smoke Shack.

LeBron smiled, as he said that the eatery's slogan is "Our Barbecue is so damn good - it probably tastes even better than Kim Kardashian's thighs".

While he was there, the Laker was asked what he thought about the Black Lives Matter movement.

James smiled, and said that he had donated a lot of money, food, medicine, jock straps, and basketballs to that wonderful group of people that he supports 101%.

LeBron recently told Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine that he has been keeping in shape during the C-19 pandemic by shooting 420 baskets a day, including 65 from the 3-point line, and doing some big-time late-night bedroom cavorting with the missus.

He also said that he keeps in excellent shape by bungee jumping, wrestling pit bulls, and gargling with salt four times a day.

When asked about the political climate of the country, LeBron rolled his eyes, made a face, and said that he has decided to stop talking about horribly dangerous things like earthquakes, tornadoes, tsunamis, forest fires, and orange-faced muffin grabbers.