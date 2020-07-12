The NBA Has Just Picked Up a Very Appropriate Sponsor

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Sunday, 12 July 2020

image for The NBA Has Just Picked Up a Very Appropriate Sponsor
The NBA, the players, and the fans are ready to start seeing the players slam dunk some balls.

DETROIT – The NBA has just informed the sports media that it has just picked up a brand new sponsor for the 2020 season.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, said that the NBA is excited to welcome its newest corporate sponsor, Black Lives Matter.

Silver said that it is a very appropriate sponsor, seeing as how the NBA is 81% black.

BLM will soon be going on the New York Stock Exchange, and they have chapters in 49 states, including 6 countries.

The only state where BLM does not have a chapter is Montana, but that is because there are only 16 black people who live in the entire state.

And those 16 have all become so acclimated to whiteness, that they drink Michelob beer, say words like ‘golly’ and ‘gee whiz’, and watch “Downton Abbey” and “Friends”.

The NBA will be making several commercials with the BLM organization, including one that will feature LeBron James, Ivanka Trump, and hip hopper Yo-Yo Afro Woke.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Adam SilverBasketballblack lives matterLebron JamesNBA

