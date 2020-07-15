Miami Dolphins keeping their name

In an immediate response to a story in the news earlier today, it's been confirmed that the Miami Dolphins will not, in fact, be dispensing with the 'Dolphins' part of their name.

A spokesman at the franchise said he didn't know how these ridiculous rumors ever got started circulating.

The rumor appears to have started on an online satirical news website famous for nonsense stories and items of made-up news, The Spoof.

Former Miami quarterback, Dan Marino, who was quoted in the original article, said, "I have not spoken to anyone about this. I don't know where they get the cheek to use my name!"

Marino said the Dolphins would always be called the Dolphins, unless dolphins, as a specie, rose up and took over the world.

"That would be a different situation altogether," he said, rubbing his chin, contemplating this. "Then we'd have to come up with something else."