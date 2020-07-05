The Cleveland Indians Name is Heading To That Big Teepee in The Sky

CLEVELAND – Major League Baseball is serious about doing away with team names that are offensive to Native-Americans.

An attorney for the Red Lives Matter organization stated that Native-Americans were actually the owners of America, even before Chris Columbus was crawling around in Huggies.

A representative for the Cleveland organization stated that, after 105 years, it has come time to throw Chief Wahoo (the team logo) and the Indians name out of the park.

He pointed out that the name is going up to that big teepee in the sky, along with other offensive Native-American sports team names like the Scalpers, the Buffalo Eaters, the Injuns, and the Little League Baseball team name the Papooses.

Most Cleveland fans agree with the namechange, and have even suggested some new names. Some of these include the Camels, the Crocodiles, the Chinchillas, the Caterpillars, and the Crickets. (And that’s just the names that begin with the letter “C”).

Two names that no one has mentioned, but that the Sports Bet Gazette suggested are the Crabs, and the Chickens.

The Vox Populi News Agency stated that the Hunkpapa Sioux of South Dakota were so happy they sent up smoke signals that said "Cleveland Rocks".