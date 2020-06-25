The Sound of Bats Hitting Balls Will Soon Be Heard as Baseball is Just Around the Corner

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 25 June 2020

image for The Sound of Bats Hitting Balls Will Soon Be Heard as Baseball is Just Around the Corner
One of the new COVID-19 Baseball rules states that bats will have to be sprayed with Lysol every 8 minutes.

NEW YORK CITY – Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert “Bobby” Manfred is thrilled to report that baseball will soon be back at the dozens of MLB parks, stadiums, fields, and domes.

Manfred told Hiawatha Pamplona with Sport’s Territory Magazine that he is happy to not have to read the thousands of hateful tweets from fans calling him all kinds of nasty, vulgar names from a dickless duck to a a titless titmouse.

Pamplona asked about some of the new rules. Manny said that there are over 173 new ones (and counting).

He pointed out that one new rule calls for each player to have his or her temperature checked every two innings orally, unless the player exhibits signs of fainting.

Another new rule being implemented states that hot dogs, cotton candy, peanuts, beer, and baby back ribs will no longer be allowed in the dugout.

Manfred stressed that all political statements will now be strictly prohibited from being printed on baseball bats as had been done in the past.

He said that some of these statements include, “Trump sucks”, Joe Biden Rocks”, and “Mitch McConnell can suck my diddly dipper”.

Fans will not be allowed to attend the games, and anyone who tries to sneak into the playing area will risk the possibility of perhaps being shot…in the lower ass, but shot, no less.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
BaseballfansMajor League Baseball

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more