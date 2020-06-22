"Astronuts" - Houston Fans Can't Wait for MLB Season to Start

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX. Reporter Woof Blister sends an SOS - Spoof On Sports. Although opening day for the 2020 major league baseball season is still undecided, Houston Astros fans are already at the ball park each day, anxious for the season to begin, so that their team can show the world that their World Series win in 2017 over the Los Angeles Dodgers was legitimate.

The "Astronuts," a rag-tag "band" of Houston fans, assemble at what would be game time each day at the stadium, and replay the radio broadcast of the last three innings of game seven of that series. It begins with the seventh inning disaster for Dodger pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who gave up the lead when he threw back-to-back home runs as the inning started. The "Astronuts", who come to the park with trash cans, garbage can lids, barrels, and anything else that can be drummed, pound out an ear-splitting cacophony before each pitch, showing their allegiance to the team.

"Even if it wasn't legit, it's still ours in the record book and in the TV archives forever!" said one of the nuts.