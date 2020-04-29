LeBron James Hints That He May Be Playing Basketball In Norway

LOS ANGELES – One of the greatest basketball players to ever dribble a basketball, LeBron James, has informed Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine that he may be leaving the country.

James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, said that the NBA season will most probably be totally wiped out due to the C-19 flu virus.

He remarked that he has never been one to just sit idly by and not compete, even if it's just a friendly card game of Crazy 8's.

"The Freight Train", as he is known, stated that lately he has been teaching senior citizens on how to keep from double dribbling and committing flagrant fouls.

LeBron divulged that he has been in contact with Tobias Heyerdahl, Jr., who is the owner of the Oslo Otters.

The Otters are the current reigning champs in the NBO (The Norwegian Basketball Organization).

James commented that Heyerdahl is a self-made billionaire who made his money in the sardine business.

The L.A. superstar was asked how much money he would be paid if he signed with Heyerdahl’s Oslo team.

LeBron, who does not like to talk about money, simply said, “Well, let me just say that the amount I have been offered is between $10 million and $10.2 million for one year."