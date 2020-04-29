LeBron James Hints That He May Be Playing Basketball In Norway

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 29 April 2020

image for LeBron James Hints That He May Be Playing Basketball In Norway
LeBron recently told Anderson Cooper that he is starting to pick up some Norwegian phrases.

LOS ANGELES – One of the greatest basketball players to ever dribble a basketball, LeBron James, has informed Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine that he may be leaving the country.

James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, said that the NBA season will most probably be totally wiped out due to the C-19 flu virus.

He remarked that he has never been one to just sit idly by and not compete, even if it's just a friendly card game of Crazy 8's.

"The Freight Train", as he is known, stated that lately he has been teaching senior citizens on how to keep from double dribbling and committing flagrant fouls.

LeBron divulged that he has been in contact with Tobias Heyerdahl, Jr., who is the owner of the Oslo Otters.

The Otters are the current reigning champs in the NBO (The Norwegian Basketball Organization).

James commented that Heyerdahl is a self-made billionaire who made his money in the sardine business.

The L.A. superstar was asked how much money he would be paid if he signed with Heyerdahl’s Oslo team.

LeBron, who does not like to talk about money, simply said, “Well, let me just say that the amount I have been offered is between $10 million and $10.2 million for one year."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
BasketballLebron JamesLos Angeles LakersNBAnorway




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more