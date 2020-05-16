Kim Kardashian’s Cellulite-Be-Gone Cream is Selling Like Hot Cakes

HOLLYWOOD – The most popular of the Kardashian sisters has just informed the media about her brand new product.

Kim Kardashian (aka Mrs. Kanye West) proudly said that her Cellulite-Be-Gone Cream is the best on the market, and is selling like hot cakes.

She spoke with Celebrity Globe Magazine and said that she personally tested the cellulite cream on herself, as well as on her mother and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney.

Kim pointed out that she did not test it on her two younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie, because she looked and looked, and she could not find even a hint of cellulite on either one of their bodies.

After using the product for six months, Kim said that she managed to reduce her cellulite by 72%.

She said that Kanye was so thrilled, he went out and bought her a 2020 fully-loaded Rolls Royce.

Kim said that Kourtney’s cellulite was totally eliminated from both of her upper thighs. She did note that she still has a little bit on her tongue.

And big sister, Khloe, (in size not age) said that she only lost 35% of her cellulite, but was quick to add, that the reason is because she has a lot more skin.

Kim says that Cellulite-Be-Gone will be sold at Macy's, Victoria's Secret, and some Home Depots in Louisiana.