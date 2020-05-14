Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are Sheltering-in-Place at the Opposite Ends of Their Mansion

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 14 May 2020

image for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are Sheltering-in-Place at the Opposite Ends of Their Mansion
Kim recently confided to Anderson Cooper that Kanye hasn't touched her papayas in over 7 months.

CALABASAS, California – While most Americans are self-isolating and sheltering-in-place, and making it work, two Hollywood celebs are fighting like cat and dog.

Hollywood Innuendo is reporting that Kim Kardashian and her hubby, Kanye West, have lately been tossing around the dreaded “D” word.

Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, recently said that Kim called her the other day crying like a five-and-a-half-week-old baby.

She said that she couldn’t find Kanye anywhere.

She searched her mansion along with sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, and finally found him after 2 hours and 17 minutes.

He was in the Mike Tyson Commemorative Drinking Room, drinking shots of Jose Cuervo Tequila with one of their security guards.

Kim said she was shocked to see that the two were playing strip poker.

Kanye says that if Kim keeps on nagging him, he will take their four kids and move to Costa Rica.

Kim quickly showed him some photographs of him and Stormy Daniels in a very compromising position, and Kanye said that he's never liked Costa Rica because it reeks of bananas.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

