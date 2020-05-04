Ex-Cowboy Dez Bryant Says That Jerry Jones Better Pay Dak Prescott or Else Dak Will Vamoose

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 4 May 2020

image for Ex-Cowboy Dez Bryant Says That Jerry Jones Better Pay Dak Prescott or Else Dak Will Vamoose
It is no secret that there is no love lost between Dez Bryant and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

DALLAS – Former Dallas wide receiver, and infamous “Bad Boy”, Dez Bryant, has chimed in on the Jerry Jones – Dak Prescott contract controversy.

Many sports reporters say that Dez had the worst attitude of any Dallas Cowboy since the team first came into the league back in 1960.

In 2015, Bryan was voted the NFL’s Most Disruptive Player, and the following year, sports writers including Hiawatha Pamplona, with Sports Territory Magazine, named him The Biggest Crybaby in The History of Sports Crybabies.

When Cowboys owner, general manager, and head cheerleader, Jones, heard about Bryant’s comments, he simply shrugged his shoulders and asked, “When did the big-mouth get out of jail?”

Jones then said that he cares as much about Bryant’s opinion as he does about what brand of hairspray Kim Kardashian uses.

The Cowboys owner then revealed that Dez is still upset with him, because he fired him for being the most disruptive element to ever wear an NFL uniform.

Jones then pointed out that Dez was even more of a disruptive trouble-making hot head than the likes of NFL players Gunther “The Nazi” Bratwurst and Leroy “The Finger Biter” St. Shackle.

STM’s Hiawatha Pamplona spoke with Jerry Jones, and he stressed that, if Dak does not take the $25 million per year that he has been offered, then he’ll simply go with his newly-acquired quarterback, the veteran, Andy Dalton, who he just signed for $7.13 million.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Dak PrescottDallas CowboysJerry JonesNFL

