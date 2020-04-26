ATLANTA – In spite of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the state of Georgia has decided to open up for business.

But, although stores are opening up, customers are not exactly flocking back.

One Atlanta shop owner, who sells crackers, reported that he only had four customers in a 12-hour period.

Many Georgians do not approve of the governor throwing the safety and welfare of so many people out the peach-stained window.

The Atlanta Falcons organization has said that they are very disappointed with the uncaring, crotchety governor.

A team spokesperson said that the owner is considering moving the team out of the COVID-19-riddled state to protect the players and coaches, as well as their families and pets.

He added Falcons officials are speaking to city managers in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Fairbanks about the possibility of moving the Falcons there.

Atlanta, which is known as Hotlanta, gets so hot in the summer, that citizens and tourists can actually hear snakes screaming from the unbelievable heat.

Several Falcons players have stated that they want to leave Atlanta because they have become fed up with Dixieland music.

Another player said he loves chitlins, but noted that one can only eat so many chitlins, before one starts to hate the hell out of chitlins.