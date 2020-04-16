Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Extremely Upset with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott

DALLAS – A Dallas Cowboys insider has said that Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, is very angry at two of his top players.

It seems that quarterback, Dak Prescott, threw a big party for some close friends and neighbors, knowing full well that Jones had issued an Isolate-in-Home rule.

It appears that Cowboys running back, Ezekiel Elliott, attended the party along with 31 other individuals, including four Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, two Hooter’s girls, a pole dancer from Fort Worth, and noted Cowboys side piece, Bernadette “Lips” Tillarico.

A reporter for the Turnstile Review asked Jones if he had forgotten that Prescott is still a free agent, and could possibly jump to another team.

Jones became quite angry, and fired off about 13 expletives, basically saying “Yes, dipshit, I am very well aware of that fact, and thank you for that amazing info, Sherlock.”

Prescott was asked to comment. He said that it was just a very simple pinata party, and that there were only about nine guests there, and eight of them were wearing haz-mat outfits.

When Elliott was asked for a comment, he shook his head and replied, “Hey y’all, I don’t knows no nuttin’ bouts no party. I does knows dat I bees da bestest back in da entire NFL fa shizzle ma nizzle my brutha?”

