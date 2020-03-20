Conor McGregor Has Coronavirus Mutation

Written by Mister Meaner

Friday, 20 March 2020

image for Conor McGregor Has Coronavirus Mutation
Spores of the well-known Paddyvirus

In what's expected to be criticised as a pointless, ridiculous and, frankly, meaningless piece of nonsense, it's been announced that Conor McGregor, the MMA and UFC bloke, has developed a variant strain of the Coronavirus.

The Irishman has been told he has Conoravirus.

I told you it was nonsense.

McGregor, who received a ban from fighting last year, when it was discovered he had potatoes growing out of his ears, is, apparently, in fine fettle, and looking forward to his upcoming fight against Australian challenger, Joey Pummell.

Doctors at a hospital in Ireland have said that, after a full series of checks, McGregor seems to be suffering from nothing more serious than being a cocksure loudmouthed Mick scumbag.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Boxingconor mcgregorCoronavirusIrelandufc




