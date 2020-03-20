Conor McGregor To Fight Australian Contender

With all manner of potential opponents clamoring to secure the payday of a lifetime by getting into the Octagon with Conor McGregor, the UFC superfighter has plumped for a rather unusual antagonist from Down Under in his next contest - a kangaroo.

McGregor, 31, who is currently on holiday in Australia, met with the challenger's agent to discuss terms, and has provisionally agreed to the cross-specie category fight taking place later in the year.

Little is known about the opponent, other than its name - Joe Pummell - but the Irishman says he will treat the fighter - as he always does - with the utmost respect.

Pummell goes under the name of 'Aussie Joey', and is reputed to pack a tremendous punch. He is unbeaten in 58 light-middleweight bouts, and McGregor will have his work cut out, if he is to overcome what is, essentially, a pub brawler.

The Antipodean marsupial is currently recuperating after what's been called 'a mild bout' of Kangeroo Flu.