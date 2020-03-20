Conor McGregor To Fight Australian Contender

Written by Monkey Woods

Friday, 20 March 2020

image for Conor McGregor To Fight Australian Contender
The end of Pummell's last fight

With all manner of potential opponents clamoring to secure the payday of a lifetime by getting into the Octagon with Conor McGregor, the UFC superfighter has plumped for a rather unusual antagonist from Down Under in his next contest - a kangaroo.

McGregor, 31, who is currently on holiday in Australia, met with the challenger's agent to discuss terms, and has provisionally agreed to the cross-specie category fight taking place later in the year.

Little is known about the opponent, other than its name - Joe Pummell - but the Irishman says he will treat the fighter - as he always does - with the utmost respect.

Pummell goes under the name of 'Aussie Joey', and is reputed to pack a tremendous punch. He is unbeaten in 58 light-middleweight bouts, and McGregor will have his work cut out, if he is to overcome what is, essentially, a pub brawler.

The Antipodean marsupial is currently recuperating after what's been called 'a mild bout' of Kangeroo Flu.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
AustraliaBoxingconor mcgregorKangaroosufc




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more