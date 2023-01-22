The huge online corporation Amazing has released a Chat App at their Amazing Store - so you can have a realistic phone conversation with Jesus or Hitler.

It was developed by one of the amazing engineers.

Other artificial personalities will be available later - Stalin, May West, Pinocchio, Osiris, Porn Stars, etc.

There are about 20 million Schizophrenics in the U. S. and they will be an important segment of the market. (Probably will talk with Hitler.)

I tried the Jesus Chatbot App. - I didn't really want to talk to Hitler.

The Chatbot is loaded with all the Religious and Historical info. about Jesus.

First - He corrected me.

His real name is Joshua of Nazareth (named at birth after a famous Jewish General). His non - Jewish followers started the 'Jesus' crap.

He was very strict about Divorce and Money.

There is no Divorce (already stated in the Gospels by him) - only lifelong marriage.

And any man who divorces won't go to Heaven.

(Will go - 'You Know Where').

If you are Rich - give all you have to the Poor and live simply.

(This was easy for Him as he had nothing).

Be Kind, Merciful and Generous to the Homeless, Elderly, Poor, Disabled and Children - or you definitely won't go to Heaven. (Last Chance.)

Other than these few simple rules - He said, 'Enjoy Life'.

Don't work if you don't have to. (He never worked.)

Get prosperous people to invite you for meals a lot - (as he did all his life).

Never had to cook a meal.

"Don't worry - God will provide" - he said.

The App inspired me so much - I quit my job - gave all I had to the Poor and Homeless - and now live in my car - waiting for God to provide.

It is taking a little time.

But - What an App!

It will make a Believer of you instantly!

Joshua of Liverpool - (did a name change)