Do You See What Bill Sees?

Bill Gates is currently working on another piece of revolutionary technology that we’ll all be wanting sooner than now!

An optical microchip of some sort that people will have implanted into their eyeballs – and which will allow Bill (and his buddies in government, the military, Pfizer, etc) to see what you see.

The Chinese love the idea and have already paid Billy Boy $3 billion just to start.

Are you looking at something you shouldn’t be? Don’t piss off Billy or he’ll call his cop friends to arrest you, then he’ll call his “doctor” friends to inject you with a “vaccine” that slowly takes over your DNA and changes you into … whatever. Maybe a big chicken for Billy’s next barbecue? It ain’t cannibalism if you’re sprouting feathers, after all.

Everything that a human being could ever be, Bill will own. It’s about ownership, and since Bill owns half of the USA and several other nations (under umbrella companies, just to piss off the tax man), we will all eventually be owned by him.

Do you see what I see? asks the Christmas carol. Bill will, so you better be good, or the Chinese will put you into one of their “education” camps, where you’ll stare at a brick wall for the rest of your life. Bill will then, maybe, turn off “your” channel on his mental television.