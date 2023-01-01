Tik-Tok is Chinese Mind Control Device - FBI Director Testifies

TikTok was invented by Chinese scientist Zhang Yiming and is owned by a huge corporation - Bytedance - with headquarters in Beijing, China.

FBI director Christopher Wray gave testimony in Congress that the Chinese government or Military Could use TikTok to spread Propaganda. They could get Donald Trump re-elected President, for example.

The Chinese Military has a Computer Warfare division of about a million military programmers and probably are involved in Tik Tok.

The background for Tik Tok is Hazy but the scenario might go like this.

Ten Years ago - the Chinese Military and Leadership wondered how to totally Corrupt America - to weaken it. They had Tik Tok and saw it as the Prefect way to corrupt the minds of the American Youth.

Millions of young Americans started using it - and with dismay the Chinese leaders found out the Americans were already so corrupted by Violent Video Games and Guns and were impervious to Corruption.

Instead Tik Tok started to corrupt all Chinese Youth.

Poor bewildered Chinese leaders used this for Capitalist Corruption - and now it is totally Corrupting their country.

'Snake is dangerous when handled carelessly' - as Confucius once said.