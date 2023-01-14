China Serenades the West with a Love Song

Hello, my western friend! How are you doing in your studies to learn Cantonese? Not Mandarin, please, that’s only for the elite. (Did I rhyme accidentally there? Howdy Yankee Funtime Gangster Bitcoin – I’m good!)

You all know that soon China will take over the world, yes? We will own you. Don’t you like to be owned? No one does, but almost every nation does it. What places does America own? Hello, Puerto Rico! Do you have taxation without representation? Ha Ha, American colonial hypocrisy – China loves it! And Great Britain, who do you own? How many of your colonies are left? You still in Cyprus and Gibraltar? Super awesome incredible – now don’t say you don’t like us taking over others when you’ve done it too! Ha Ha, we are all good friends – but still, we’re gonna own your asses.

Very very soon …

Until then, here’s a song written by a protester man from Hong Kong who found himself in our prison and “accidentally” fell off a roof top with seventeen bullets in his back … enjoy!

China Vagina

China vagina

Fucking the world

All the boys and girls

It’s the richest commie

Fascist dummies

China vagina

Let’s fuck it right back

Every western tramp

Bears a Chinese stamp

Your high top shoes

Soaked in Chinese cooze

Smell the rice fish

On your collector's dish

All your favourite millionaires

Live in China’s lair

Place your bets

On a free Tibet

Oh how long

Can we keep Taiwan

But the rich never let

Poverty’s freedom set

Build another great wall

Around the biggest mall

Give ‘em what they need

To western man’s greed

Fucking Chinese pussy

Keeps corporations busy

But who makes more

The john or the whore

China gets all she needs

Suckin’ white seed

Spits it right back

To keep its books in the black

[Mic drop]

Wasn’t that super happy genius kung-fu ridiculous?! Do I sound more Japanese than Chinese? Not to worry, the Japanese invaded us once, now it’s payback for them too.

This song sounds like it’s pro-China, but no, our team of literary detectives have found high doses of irony in the lyrics – read between the lines – there’s a secret anti-China message there – can you see it?

Hope not … you don’t want to fall off roofs too, do you? Ha ha, I am of course just kidding because China loves sense of humor, we are known for it, many Chinese stand-up comedians … have not been heard from for a long, long time …

Now go buy many western products made in China -- you made us rich -- we used to live in bamboo huts before we sewed together your Nike running shoes and mass-produced your dildos and rubber vaginas!

Ha ha, super happy John Wayne Michael Jackson moonwalk!