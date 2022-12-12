China Buys The Scottish Adult Website eBeaver.sex

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 12 December 2022

image for China Buys The Scottish Adult Website eBeaver.sex
Delina Fizzwater sold eBeaver.sex to China for $27.3 million.

INVERNESS, Scotland - (Satire News) - Well the UK has made world-wide news again, and this time it is not about the schilling devaluation, Brexit, the prime minister, the rugby improprieties, Piers Morgan, knock-off Scottish kilts, the Crumpets Scandal, the Stella Artois Beer shortage, or the lack of spirit on the Manchester United Red Devils soccer team.

According to London Dispatch-Messenger writer Conrad Bloomin, the latest news from the UK is that the very popular Scottish adult website eBeaver.sex has just been purchased by the government of China.

Bloomin stated that eBeaver.sex is currently based in a building located on Culcabock Road next to a McDonalds.

eBeaver.sex owner, Delina Fizzwater, 34, told the Dispatch-Messenger reporter that just in the last 30 days, the site's membership has gone from 1.8 million to 4.9 million, with 800,000 of the new members being citizens of Sweden.

