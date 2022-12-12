China Buys The Scottish Adult Website eBeaver.sex

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

INVERNESS, Scotland - (Satire News) - Well the UK has made world-wide news again, and this time it is not about the schilling devaluation, Brexit, the prime minister, the rugby improprieties, Piers Morgan, knock-off Scottish kilts, the Crumpets Scandal, the Stella Artois Beer shortage, or the lack of spirit on the Manchester United Red Devils soccer team.

According to London Dispatch-Messenger writer Conrad Bloomin, the latest news from the UK is that the very popular Scottish adult website eBeaver.sex has just been purchased by the government of China.

Bloomin stated that eBeaver.sex is currently based in a building located on Culcabock Road next to a McDonalds.

eBeaver.sex owner, Delina Fizzwater, 34, told the Dispatch-Messenger reporter that just in the last 30 days, the site's membership has gone from 1.8 million to 4.9 million, with 800,000 of the new members being citizens of Sweden.