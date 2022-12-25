Guys Had Ancient Beer Bashes 4,000 Years Ago-In Bronze age Russia

According to an article in Yohoo News - Archaeologists have re - examined artifacts from a ten foot burial mound in South Russia and found that silver and Gold tubes were Straws for drinking Beer.

They were used for a Rich Man's Beer Bashes - for him and his Buddies to Booze it up. ( After a hard day on the Steppes).

The burial mound called Maikop Kurgan is in the Caucasus Mountains.

Basically - Men sat around a very large pottery bowl and using 3 foot gold and silver straws - sucked up the locally made Brew.

And they had their own version of Sports TV.

The bright firelight cast up on the wall was perfect for shadow puppets of warriors fighting each other.

However - no Hangover remedy - written or bottled was found.