Liz Cheney is a Vampire!

For heading the committee investigating the January 6th rebellion orchestrated by Generalissimo Donald Trump, Liz Cheney may have to turn Democrat. Her home state of Wymoing ain’t liking her too good and may wanna run her outa town on a rail, jest like in the Old West!

Instead of heading out into the sunlight to see Donny Boy shine and show off his latest Mar-A-Lago tan, she may have to skulk around cemeteries at night, hunt down more evidence of right-wing politicians supporting the take-over of L’America, and avoid garlic and those Evangelical Christian crucifixes at all costs.

One Wyoming named Mertle said: “She’s from the devil! She’s the Anti-Christ! I bet she had an abortion, not poor l’il Lauren Boebert – Cheney was the whore – whore for Satan!”

Another Wyoming registered Republican with a t-shirt advertising himself as a “guard” at Auschwitz Concentration Camp, said: “We done run vampires outa here back in the 1880s when men was men and womenfolk stayed in the kitchen and didn’t nowhow run for no politics. I don’t mean Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert – they’s good womenfolk speaking out fer folks what don’t like no vampires. Liz gonna git a garlic bath and a steak and fries real soon.”

I explained that I thought he meant ‘stake’ not ‘steak’, but he replied in perfect English, “I knowed what I done said. You one a them commies or Al-Qaedas or sumethin’?”

Fascinating place, Wyoming ... good place to avoid when heading for California. Shitloads of vampires there!