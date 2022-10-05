Monkeys for Trump!

Using science to forward a MAGA agenda … that’s why there is speculation that monkeys and apes will soon be given the right to vote in 2024.

Usually Republicans are Christians so they hate that we all used to be monkeys, but when it suits their purpose, they’ll take evolution and stand it on its head.

Darwin says people are grown apes? Great! Then let them vote! Hell, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott will even send planes to Africa to grab some monkeys from the jungle and force them into container ships to bring them to the glorious paradise that is America. Then once the monkeys vote, it’s off to do menial labour for the rest of their caged lives.

Where have we all heard of this idea before? Those wacky Americans – just can’t leave Africa the fuck alone except to screw with it.

Of course, this shows that MAGAs are scared their Donald won’t become the Fuhrer in 2024. They just hope the monkeys tick the right box and don’t fling shit at their captors.