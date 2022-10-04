WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The FBI is still in the tedious process of going through thousands and thousands of items that were confiscated from Trump's Mar-a-Lago Manison, during "The Raid."

One of the very interesting items is an extremely explicit love letter that Trump's former advisor, confidante, and bedmate Hope Hicks wrote to him.

In the letter she stated that she is constantly thinking about his good looks (ah money) and she notes that she can hardly wait for him to divorce the Slovenia with the very harsh accent.

Hicks goes on to say that although she is not a virgin, there is a certain part of her body that she can attest to is still a virgin (untouched by man).

Andy Cohen, who is America's information guru, remarked that the body part on Hope that is untouched by man is an intimate part that rhymes with the words "Dinner Roll."

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: If I had to guess, I would say that the word is "Asshole".]