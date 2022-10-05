Pope Francisco Guarantees That Trump Is Going To Hell

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 5 October 2022

image for Pope Francisco Guarantees That Trump Is Going To Hell
The pope and Las Vegas oddmakers all agree that the "Pussy Grabber" is going to end up in Hell.

THE VATICAN - (Satire News) - The Vatican Voice has just had an op-ed article that notes that Pope Francisco has made a promise that the most evil, hate-filled, predatorial racist since Adolf Hitler (Donald Trump) will be going to hell.

When asked if he was sure, he smiled and said that he is as sure that the Trumptard is going to hell as he is that the North Pole is COLD!

Pope Francisco went on to say that he really and truly feels sorry for the Tub of Lard's charming wife, Melania, who he recently spoke to and stressed to her that she really and truly needs to hire an attorney, and divorce the lying asshole who is so darn evil that he makes cow shit look cute.■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpHellPope

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more