A Category 3 Hurricane Got Demolished By A Category 6 Tsunami

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 21 August 2022

image for A Category 3 Hurricane Got Demolished By A Category 6 Tsunami
This is a photo of the category 3 hurricane just 12 minutes before it got hit by the category 6 tsunami.

OFF THE COAST OF VENEZUELA - (Satire News) - A story that has been put out by The Global Source News Agency states that something that has never happened before in the world of weather has just occurred.

GSNA writer Topeka Joplin, not to be confused with the Topeka Joplin that is a WWF wrestler, has informed the public that a Cat 3 hurricane that was predicted to make landfall in Key West, Florida, has been totally demolished by a Cat 6 tsunami that was formed by a powerful 8.7 underwater earthquake off the coast of Cuba.

Weather experts say that the unusual phenomena has the same probability ratio of a fat woman like Rebel Wilson winning the Miss America Beauty Pageant.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

