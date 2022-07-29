Hotlanta (aka Atlanta) Is Hot as Hell as The Thermometer Hits 114!!!

HOTLANTA, Georgia - (Satire News) - Well the Dixie city known as "Hotlanta" has truly lived up to it's name.

Weathermen and weatherwomen in the Georgia state report that due to the Trumpapalooza Heat Wave, the thermometer hit 114 degrees!

It was so hot that rattlesnakes could literally be heard crying from distances as far as 45 yards.

Ice cream lovers reported seeing ice cream trucks with one big gigantic glob of ice cream.

And vultures said the hell with circuling for an hour or so, they were going directly right to the animal carcass.

The Atlanta City Council has asked that the US government have the US Army ship them 16 tons of standard ice, 25,000 gallons of Blue Bell Ice Cream, and 300,000 ice cube trays.