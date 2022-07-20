Prince Charles To Visit England's Fighting Troops In Ukraine

LONDON - (UK Satire) - London's Tickety Boo News is reporting that Prince Charles has been asked by PM Boris Johnson to visit war-torn Ukraine.

Chas, as Simon Cowell calls him, is politicking to possibly replace PM Johnson.

There are several qualified Brits in the mix, but so far the choice of Buckingham Palace, the Liverpool F.C, Len Goodman, Cheryl Cole, Bernie Taupin, Queen Elizabeth, and Petula Clark is none other than the Prince of Wales, Phillip Arthur Ringo George.

Prince Charles recently told TBN's Neville Twickenbuck that he is the most qualified due to the fact that he was home-schooled at Buckingham Palace by his mum her majesty and his happy-go-lucky sister Princess Anne.