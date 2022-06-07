Trump Says That Monkeypox Is Just A Hoax Invented By Nancy Pelosi

Tuesday, 7 June 2022

The Pope has made a $2,000 bet that the evil, racist, predatorial Trumptard is going to hell.

DUCK DUNG, Alabama - (Satire News) - Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump was in Duck Dung, to visit a skin specialist about possibly getting something done about his bright orange skin, which Melania has commented "ease gettings mores and mush mores oranger by dee meenit."

The former first lady, who is now dating NBA superstar LeBron James, giggled as she said that her evil, pussy-grabbing husband has told her at least 83 times, just in the past month, that the Monkeypox is just a dumb hoax that was made up by Nancy Pelosi, in order to inject more fucking lies into the nation's Trumpian rumor mills.

Meanwhile Ivanka Trump has said that in a weird, stupid, semi-incestuous way she misses having her racist, predatorial daddy grab her ass inappropriately.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump, Monkeypox, Nancy Pelosi

