Trump Family Feud

An episode of the popular game show, Family Feud, has just finished taping, soon to air, involving the Family Trump!

This reporter has a friend on the inside of various TV studios, and though I’m not privileged to report all the wacky shenanigans and hilariously stupid answers given during the show, I can reveal the list of final questions and answers given by the Big Boy Himself, Donny J.

Here they are:

Q: Name something you wear on your head.

A: A dead gopher.

Q: Name something you’d find in the kitchen,

A: My immigrant staff stealing from me.

Q: Name something you lie on top of.

A: My daughter.

Q: Name something that is very expensive.

A: My son’s cocaine habit.

Q: Name a type of pet.

A: Pussy.

Q: Name something you find in a swimming pool.

A: Melania after another botched suicide attempt.

Q: Name a famous holiday

A: My January 6th Insurrection.

Q: Name a type of parasite.

A: Rudy Giuliani.

Q: Name a Great American.

A: Putin.

Q: Name a type of airplane.

A: The Lolita Express.

The Trump Family won “Like no other – it was the greatest victory in game show history – I’m more of a genius than God – I may buy the show and put in a female hostess from Miss America, I haven’t decided,” Donald rambled on for the last fifteen minutes of the show.

The host, Steve Harvey, was in his dressing room laughing his ass off.