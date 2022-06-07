Trump Family Feud

An episode of the popular game show, Family Feud, has just finished taping, soon to air, involving the Family Trump!
This reporter has a friend on the inside of various TV studios, and though I’m not privileged to report all the wacky shenanigans and hilariously stupid answers given during the show, I can reveal the list of final questions and answers given by the Big Boy Himself, Donny J.
Here they are:
Q: Name something you wear on your head.
A: A dead gopher.
Q: Name something you’d find in the kitchen,
A: My immigrant staff stealing from me.
Q: Name something you lie on top of.
A: My daughter.
Q: Name something that is very expensive.
A: My son’s cocaine habit.
Q: Name a type of pet.
A: Pussy.
Q: Name something you find in a swimming pool.
A: Melania after another botched suicide attempt.
Q: Name a famous holiday
A: My January 6th Insurrection.
Q: Name a type of parasite.
A: Rudy Giuliani.
Q: Name a Great American.
A: Putin.
Q: Name a type of airplane.
A: The Lolita Express.
The Trump Family won “Like no other – it was the greatest victory in game show history – I’m more of a genius than God – I may buy the show and put in a female hostess from Miss America, I haven’t decided,” Donald rambled on for the last fifteen minutes of the show.
The host, Steve Harvey, was in his dressing room laughing his ass off.