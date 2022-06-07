Trump Family Feud

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Tuesday, 7 June 2022

image for Trump Family Feud
Survey Says! Trump Family Watches the Polls

An episode of the popular game show, Family Feud, has just finished taping, soon to air, involving the Family Trump!

This reporter has a friend on the inside of various TV studios, and though I’m not privileged to report all the wacky shenanigans and hilariously stupid answers given during the show, I can reveal the list of final questions and answers given by the Big Boy Himself, Donny J.

Here they are:

Q: Name something you wear on your head.
A: A dead gopher.

Q: Name something you’d find in the kitchen,
A: My immigrant staff stealing from me.

Q: Name something you lie on top of.
A: My daughter.

Q: Name something that is very expensive.
A: My son’s cocaine habit.

Q: Name a type of pet.
A: Pussy.

Q: Name something you find in a swimming pool.
A: Melania after another botched suicide attempt.

Q: Name a famous holiday
A: My January 6th Insurrection.

Q: Name a type of parasite.
A: Rudy Giuliani.

Q: Name a Great American.
A: Putin.

Q: Name a type of airplane.
A: The Lolita Express.

The Trump Family won “Like no other – it was the greatest victory in game show history – I’m more of a genius than God – I may buy the show and put in a female hostess from Miss America, I haven’t decided,” Donald rambled on for the last fifteen minutes of the show.

The host, Steve Harvey, was in his dressing room laughing his ass off.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

