Donald Trump Suing Pulitzer Prize Committee

Donald Trump is suing the Pulitzer Prize Committee. Not because the Committee failed to award Mr. Trump with a Prize. And it is doubtful they ever will. So instead, Trump is suing, demanding that the Pulitzer Prize Committee rescind, cancel, or take back their award to the Washington Post and The New York Times.

Trump insists that the articles both periodicals published exposing Russian interference in the 2016 election with links between Trump and Moscow were: Based on false and fabricated information.

Whoa! Not so fast. Hold it right there.

General Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, pleaded GUILTY to lying to the FBI about the 2016 election and his links to Russia. How could Donald have forgotten about Flynn’s GUILTY plea? Trump even PARDONED Flynn before he left the White House.

Also, 17 US Security Agencies agreed that Russia tampered with the 2016 election.

Since there were definite links and tampering with the 2016 election, did Trump win the 2016 election? He won 3 states by just about over 10,000 votes.

Hmmm.

Does anyone remember how he begged Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find 10,000 votes for the 2020 election? When that didn’t work, the January 6th attempted insurrection at the Capitol followed.

Maybe the 2016 election was the absolute big steal by Trump? And 2020 was Act II, but failed?

