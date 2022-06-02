Trump Was Standing In Line At A McDonalds When He Claimed That One of The Employees Threw a Boiling McFrench Fry At Him

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 2 June 2022

She's lovin' it!

FLINT, Michigan - (Satire News) - The habitual predatorial racist, better known as Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump reported to two Flint Police Dept. police officers that he was accosted, by an employee, at a local McDonalds (McD-#83984173) at about 4:41 pm.

"Cheeto Face" Trump remarked that he did not get a good look at the perp because he was black and he noted that all blacks look like either Dennis Rodman or Mo'Nique.

The Trumptard wanted it known that he is not a racist, a bigot, or even a pathological womanizer.

To which "Jumbo Trumpo's" ex-girlfriends Marjorie Taylor Greene, commented, "Damn! That shameless "Tweet Creep" will never, ever stop lying."

MTG then added that a Galapagos turtle has a better chance of flying than old "Carrot Face" has of ever telling the truth.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

