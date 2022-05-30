The Chinese Moon Rover "Spotty" Discovers Giant Cashews Growing On The Moon

SHANGHAI, China - (Satire News) - Audio reports shooting back from the moon to SHANSHO, which is the Chinese equivalent of NASA, reveal that "Spotty" has found extremely huge cashews growing on the moon.

A spokesperson for SHANSHO, Chang Ching Chong, informed the Chinese government that the gigantic cashews are the size of regulation NFL footballs, but without the stitching of course.

"Spotty" has been instructed, by the director of SHANSHO, Bobby Ying, to send back about 83 pounds of the giant cashews.

Expert Chinese nut scientists will examine the colossal cashews and try to ascertain (1) If they are edible, (2) If they are poisonous, and (3) How much they could be sold for in the open nut market.

SIDENOTE: SHANSHO spokesperson Chang Ching Chong has agreed to appear on "Live With Kelly and Ryan," as well as make a commercial for Rice-A-Roni.