South Korean Teens Control the Twitterverse

Dear teenagers of South Korea … you win.

No matter what is happening in the world, no matter the wars or riots, the evil fascists who are currently changing laws to punish people for being people, removing freedoms, turning the average person into a criminal in a thousand ways …

… you can only ever talk about K-Pop, boy or girl bands, gushing over pretty boys, vowing to love them forever, hoping one of them will marry you, celebrating their birthdays or if two guys hold hands and hug and look longingly into each other’s eyes … this is apparently all you care about.

And you re-tweet it so much that EVERY FUCKING DAY on Twitter, you have your own trends that no one seems to understand but you.

So, to Elon Musk, if you want to really own Twitter, you must appeal to those who ACTUALLY own it … South Korean teens.

Elon, you might be too old for a world of tweeting youth. Maybe you should learn how to sing in Korean.