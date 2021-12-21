Illegal Tweets From Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 21 December 2021

image for Illegal Tweets From Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump
Melania says that lately Donaldo only sleeps about 55 minutes a night.

Mar-a-Lago - (Satire News) - 2:45 am

TWEET 1. I don’t care what Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Shumer, and Lemon say, I won the election fair and square. [2:45 am]

TWEET 2. For the last time, I have never boinked that horrendously ugly whore Marjorie Taylor Greene. I don't even know the dishwater blonde bitch. [2:49 am]

TWEET 3. For the 913th time, Melania is not leaving me for LeBron James. [2:57 am]

TWEET 4. If I ever get my hands on Michael Cohen I will make him cry uncle, daddy, grandpa, and step-father. [3:03 am]

TWEET 5. I hate Nancy Pelosi more than I hate my hemorrhoids. [3:07 am]

TWEET 6. The election was stolen from me. I don’t know why those 91% of the people who don’t believe me, don’t believe me. [3:14 am]

TWEET 7. No, Hope Hicks is not pregnant with my baby. I use condoms all the time. In fact I am wearing one as I sit at my computer typing this tweet at 3:18 am. [3:18 am]

TWEET 8. In case you're wondering how I am able to send these illegal tweets since I've been banned from tweeting. My good friend Vlady Putin had one of his electronic Russian wizards show me how I can circumvent the system where my name shows up as Betty P. Spitflower. [3:24 am]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpListicleTwitter

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more