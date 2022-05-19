An Extremely Rare F-6 Tornado Slams The Hell Out Of Malibu Beach

MALIBU BEACH - (Satire News) - Lots and lots of Tinsel Town celebrities are still recovering from the after effects of a once in every 400-years devastating tornado.

Bedroom Pillow Talk senior writer Carolina Chipotle, talked with many of the fantastically popular and rich-as-shit resident actors, actresses, comedians, singers, and Kim Kardashian.

Miley Cyrus told Miss Chipotle that she was in her master bedroom listening to a Black Kitty Meow Meow CD, while drinking a six-pack of Dos Equis, and dabbling with some Durango Bango, when she heard what she first thought was Ozzy Osbourne trying to put three words together.

Miley dressed in Daisy Duke short shorts and a President Biden Rocks T-shirt said that the horrendously horrible eerie sound, sounded very much like "AAARRRGGGOOOOAAAHHHSSSHHHAAARRRON!"

Meanwhile, Colombian TV and motion picture sexy-as-hell actress Sofia Vergara said "My ears dey hear dees loud noys and I duzzn't knows what tu fooking teenk because I was how ju sey eat, doing dee nasty-nasty wiff my hubby."

Los Angeles Channel 99, is reporting that the F-9 tornado registered astounding speeds of 369 miles per hour, which is strong enough to pick up a herd of milk cows in Kansas and drop them down in neighboring Missouri.

SIDENOTE: Luckily for all of the residents they are all talking to Allstate spokesperson Aaron Rodgers about getting all of their damages paid.