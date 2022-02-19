An Exercise Gym in Key West, Florida Has Banned Overweight People

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 19 February 2022

Carla Dutterdill who is one of the banned members says she wants her full membership amount to be refunded.

KEY WEST, Florida – (Satire News) – In a move that has drawn criticism and ire from millions of overweight people throughout America, the Sleek & Slender Gym located in Key West, has just implemented a new policy.

A spokesperson for the S&SG noted that employees have noticed that people who are anywhere from 45 to 165 pounds overweight tend to enter the gym and leave after only 7 or 8 minutes.

The gym manager, Oliver R. Simonsox, said that what these 7 or 8 minute fatties are doing is taking up parking spaces that could be used by those gym members who truly want to lose weight or have a desire to stay in shape.

So Simonsox says that effective immediately he will be banning any member who is at least 35 pounds overweight from using his facility.

SIDENOTE: When gym member Carla Dutterdill, who is 87 pounds overweight, asked if the banned overweighters would be getting a refund, she was told absolutely not.

