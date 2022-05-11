A Massive California Wildfire Threatens To Totally Destroy Malibu Beach

MALIBU BEACH - (Satire News) - The rich, talented, very popular residents of Malibu Beach are shaking like a salt shaker at a popcorn convention.

The Santa Sopaipilla Fire is expected to get within 95 yards of the exclusive beach house resort community.

Hip Hop singer Yo Yo Afro Woke, who owns a $9.7 million beach home, which he imported piece by piece from the French Riviera, says that he has already removed all of his gold records, his huge collection of do-rags, eight cases of Stella Artois Beer, and 96% of his illegal drugs.

Miley Cyrus was interviewed by Hollywood Hors D'oeuvres reporter Tahiti Zeppelin, but the infamous twerker was crying so damn much and so damn loud, that she could not even get one single two-letter word out of her notorious mouth.

Meanwhile when asked about the dangerous-as-shit Santa Sopaipilla Fire approaching his beach house, Ozzy Osbourne merely replied, "Wawawahhhhhaaatttt ffffffiiirrreee mmmmaaaamate?"