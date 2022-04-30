Ron DeSantis Working Out at the Don't Say Gay Gym

I tried a new gym the other day and saw Ron DeSantis on the bench press.

I went up and asked if he was a member, and after staring at my crotch for a solid thirty seconds, he said,

“Yeah, I pump. I pump hard. See my lats and delts and pecs? That means I ain’t no gay guy. Gay guys don’t work out, not like straight guys ... wanna feel my muscle?”

“But what about all that ‘don’t say gay’ thing?”

“This gym used to be called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ ... I was just talking about my workout routine. So, anyway ... you like to party?”

I left ... feeling very confused ...