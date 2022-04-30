Ron DeSantis Working Out at the Don't Say Gay Gym

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Saturday, 30 April 2022

image for Ron DeSantis Working Out at the Don't Say Gay Gym
Ron Didn't Say What You Thunk He Said

I tried a new gym the other day and saw Ron DeSantis on the bench press.

I went up and asked if he was a member, and after staring at my crotch for a solid thirty seconds, he said,

“Yeah, I pump. I pump hard. See my lats and delts and pecs? That means I ain’t no gay guy. Gay guys don’t work out, not like straight guys ... wanna feel my muscle?”

“But what about all that ‘don’t say gay’ thing?”

“This gym used to be called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ ... I was just talking about my workout routine. So, anyway ... you like to party?”

I left ... feeling very confused ...

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
FloridaGay PrideRainbowRon DeSantis

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more