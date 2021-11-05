Man far too excited about his new slippers

Gary Johnson, a 45-year-old family man from Chutney on the Fritz, is far too excited about his new slippers.

'Yes' said Gary 'of all of the slippers I have owned, these are the best ones. They may only be cheap, I bought them from Tescos, when I went out to get the paper, but they are great, really comfortable a flattering fit, and a great colour'.

He looked at us again 'Oh my God, I am not even 50. When did my life become so dull that I get excited about new slippers?'

Wife Lorraine sat in the corner, raising her eyebrows, as she always does when Gary says something.