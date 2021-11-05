Man far too excited about his new slippers

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 5 November 2021

image for Man far too excited about his new slippers
New slippers, finally a man I can be jealous of

Gary Johnson, a 45-year-old family man from Chutney on the Fritz, is far too excited about his new slippers.

'Yes' said Gary 'of all of the slippers I have owned, these are the best ones. They may only be cheap, I bought them from Tescos, when I went out to get the paper, but they are great, really comfortable a flattering fit, and a great colour'.

He looked at us again 'Oh my God, I am not even 50. When did my life become so dull that I get excited about new slippers?'

Wife Lorraine sat in the corner, raising her eyebrows, as she always does when Gary says something.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
feetLocalshoes

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more