The City of Miami Vows To Round Up All Whores and Ship Them To Alabama

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 16 August 2021

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for The City of Miami Vows To Round Up All Whores and Ship Them To Alabama
Velveeta Flaxington is in the purple miniskirt, shown scratching her ass. (Photo courtesy of Rico Chorizo)

MIAMI – (Satire News) – iRumors is reporting that the mayor and city council of Miami have had it with whores wandering all over downtown and plying their trade in plain site of decent tourists, local citizens, and Haitian immigrants.

One MPD officer Dittler Pregunta (Badge #90890362) stated that he has arrested the same prostitute Velveeta Flaxington, 23, a total of 8 times in just one week.

He told Ling Chow Rangoon with iRumors that Velveeta is very prolific at performing some of the most amazing hard-to-believe sex acts known to man.

In fact, twice in the past three years, she has been named The Top Whore in Miami.

SIDENOTE: The city council has just voted 9 to 1 to round up all of Miami’s whores, put them on Greyhound busses, and transport them over the state line to Alabama.

