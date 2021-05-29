The Notorious Drug Lord El Chapo Has Escaped From Sing Sing Prison

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 29 May 2021

image for The Notorious Drug Lord El Chapo Has Escaped From Sing Sing Prison
A nephew of "El Chapo" believes that Guzman buried $28.3 billion up in the Pancho Villa Mountains.

OSSINING, New York – (Satire News) – The iNews Agency has confirmed that the infamous Sinola Drug Cartel kingpin, Joaquin Guzman Loera, better known as “El Chapo” has pulled off the prison escape of the century.

Kitty Segovia, with iNews is reporting that the multi-billionaire escape artist makes the amazing Houdini look like a 97-year-old nun in a wheel chair.

Miss Segovia spoke to one of "El Chapo’s" top bodyguards, Lorenzo “El Boom-Boom” Cancun, who informed the reporter that his boss was able to escape by dressing up as the prison warden.

Cancun told Segovia that the legendary cartel leader, simply walked out of Sing Sing Prison, as if he was walking out of one of the local McDonalds Restaurants.

After escaping from the prison, Guzman reportedly stole a Harley Davidson Livewire motorcycle valued at $30,000, and was seen heading north on Highway 9, at speeds in excess of 123 mph.

A local deputy sheriff believes that the drug lord may be heading, towards the town of Poughkeepsie, where "El Chapo's wife's second cousin twice removed, Brandon Bobby McPharaoh, an unemployed gynecologist resides.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Drug LordDrugsPrisonSing Sing Prison

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more