The Reason Why DEA K-9 Agent Rover Boy Was Entered Into a Dog Drug Rehab Clinic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) - The Drug Enforcement Agency, is reporting that K-9 Drug Dog Agent Rover Boy, who is regarded as one of the DEA's top drug sniffing dogs, has been entered into a drug rehab clinic.

Rover Boy, who is 8, or 56 in dog years, had been observed acting a bit on the hyper side. Agents remarked that all of a sudden he would start barking at 7 times the normal barking rate.

A DEA spokesperson stated that Rover Boy was secretly videotaped hiding crack cocaine underneath his doggy dish.

At first the DEA was going to merely give him a 60 suspension, but after looking at other secret videos, they also observed Rover Boy peeing on one of the tires on the official DEA commander’s vehicle.

The commander realized right then and there that Rover Boy had a drug problem, so he decided to enter him into the Fido Rehab Clinic For Dogs, which is located in Baltimore.

The DEA does not want to force Rover Boy into an early retirement because in the 7 years he has been a drug-sniffing dog, he has been responsible for sniffing out over $79.2 million in marijuana, cocaine, opioids, and illegal avocados.

In Other News. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee, recently stated that she has still not been able to find a job, and is seriously thinking about buying and operating a chicken fried steak food truck.